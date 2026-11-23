King tides and large surf are expected to bring unusually high water levels to the Central Coast in the coming days, raising concerns about possible coastal flooding and erosion.

According to the National Weather Service, waves could reach up to 22 feet along parts of the Central Coast by midweek. Combined with king tides pushing water levels higher, low-lying coastal roads, parking lots, homes and businesses could be vulnerable to flooding and erosion.

In Cayucos, businesses located just steps from the water are keeping a close eye on conditions.

Pie in the Sky Pizza General Manager Ella Hampson said the restaurant, located off Ocean Front Avenue, is preparing for the possibility of flooding.

“I have been reading about the high tides, the El Niño, and the Kelvin waves, and definitely feeling some concern around how those are gonna impact us here so close to the water,” Hampson said.

Hampson said the business has taken additional precautions ahead of the higher tides.

“We got a bunch of sandbags and we also got flood insurance for the first time this year,” Hampson said. “So hopefully if anything happens, we’re covered and we can recover from that.”

Cayucos resident Shannon Odenthal said she has already noticed higher tides in recent weeks, with water reaching the beach’s bathroom area at one point.

While she is not overly concerned, Odenthal said she hopes local businesses are spared from any potential damage.

“I think about the community and, you know, I care about a lot of the businesses, so I just hope that it doesn’t affect any of them,” Odenthal said.

She said the higher tides have also drawn plenty of attention from people along the coast.

“It’s brought a lot of onlookers,” Odenthal said. “You know, people will walk on the pier and look at it.”

Some residents are also looking forward to the larger surf.

Morro Bay resident Jackson Newel spent Sunday morning surfing in Cayucos alongside his wife, Alyssa. Jackson said he hopes to get back out as conditions pick up.

“Planning to go out somewhere, if I can get off work in time,” he said.

Alyssa Newel, however, said bigger waves are not for her.

“I’m a small wave girl,” she said.

With higher tides and large surf expected over the Thanksgiving holiday, officials are urging people along the coast to use extra caution.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services advises anyone heading out to watch the tides to keep a safe distance from the water.

Another round of exceptionally high king tides is expected along the Central Coast from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.