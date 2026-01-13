Marine Mammal Center searches for new home after being ousted by Vistra

The Marine Mammal Center has been located on the Morro Bay power plant for 25 years. But, just over a year ago, the center received notice from the property owner, Vistra, that it needed to relocate.

“We don’t know exactly why," said Aliah Meza, Morro Bay facility senior manager. "We’re really thankful to Vistra and all the other owners of the property who allowed us to operate for so long free of charge, and so we don’t exactly know why."

KSBY reached out to Vistra, but has not yet received a response.

The Marine Mammal Center started searching for a new place right away, set on staying on the Central Coast.

“Morro Bay and the vicinity is our sweet spot," said Jeff Boehm, chief of external relations. "That’s where most of our patients come in, that’s where most of our volunteer and staff are based and that is also the best climate for the animals that we care for.”

One location they are actively working towards moving into is the Cayucos Water Reclamation facility off of Toro Creek Road.

The Cayucos Sanitary District’s general manager, David Athey, explained how the move could work.

“We have enough space that they would build, actually, a new facility just to the east of our plant,” Athey said.

Some mockups were presented to the board, showing what that new facility would look like. The center would be equipped with an exam room, offices, and a conference room.

Cayucos Sanitary District

Cayucos Sanitary District

“They’ve met with our board and discussed possible development options, and so really the next step is developing that lease," Athey said.

The general manager said once the development of the lease is done, they’ll have to go back to the board to get those plans approved. If successful, they’ll then apply for building permits with the county.

“We’re not about to put all our eggs in one basket, and yet, we’re really hopeful that things will move forward in a very positive way with Cayucos Sanitary District. We’re mindful that there are a lot of steps along the way," Boehm said.

Boehm added that nothing is certain yet, so any leads on potential properties are welcome.

The Marine Mammal Center has until the end of this year to move out of their current location.