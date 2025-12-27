Museum will house memories at historic 'Cayucos Landing' next year

The newly remodeled Cayucos Veteran's Hall also known as the Cayucos Landing will soon have a part dedicated as a museum.

“I think it’s exciting to get more stuff here in Cayucos to explore and fill our days with," said Ally Lewis, a Cayucos resident.

The museum will have its own separate entrance off of Ocean Front Ave.

Lewis has lived in Cayucos for about three years and told KSBY that she is planning to visit the museum once it opens.

“I really like state history so I think it would be really interesting, especially with it being such a historic town," she said. "I think it will be fun to learn more about the place that I live."

At the Dec. 9 meeting, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved a rent-free agreement with the Cayucos historical society for the museum.

“This is a real public benefit that is going to help the community and have something for our visitors to the area to do,” said District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

Valentina Saldaña // KSBY

He also said that the agreement is for five years.

“The five years is just to make sure that we have a chance then to re-evaluate and decide if we want to keep that going in the same place or do something different,” Gibson said.

The museum will be 425-square feet and it will operate independently from the Veteran’s Hall, having its own hours of operation.

Right now, there are some posters waiting to be hung, but Lewis said what she’d like to see.

“I mean if there’s any like historical artifacts or anything I think that would be really fun," Lewis said. "Going to museums where you can see and sometimes even touch is always really exciting.”

Valentina Saldaña // KSBY

One of those artifacts is a wheel cart. Its wheels were found buried under the old hall's foundation as work was being done to restore it.

“They used to move freight from the pier into the building," Gibson said. "The vets hall used to be a warehouse; it used to be out on the pier a little bit further too.”

The museum is expected to open next year and the rest of the building is still open for rentals and events.