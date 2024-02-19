Officials temporarily close pier in Cayucos as storm hits Central Coast

San Luis Obispo County officials announced Sunday that the pier in Cayucos has been closed out of an abundance of caution.

The 1,000-foot-long pier suffered minor damage during the storms earlier this month.

It was recently reopened to the public following an inspection by county officials who deemed it safe to use. But, those same officials recommended the pier be closed during high-swell conditions like the area is seeing now.

County officials did not announce an expected reopening date.

Storm-like conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday morning. An update could be announced then.