People jump into the New Year at the Cayucos Polar Bear Dip

Music and costumes were the sights and sounds that filled Cayucos Beach for the 2026 Polar Bear Dip.

The popular annual tradition to ring in the New Year with a dip has been happening in Cayucos for 46 years.

This was Haley and Jodi Shubin’s first time attending, and their costumes honored someone special.

“My mom was known as the Monterey Mermaid," Jodi said. "So in honor of my mom who passed away we decided to dress as Monterey Mermaids."

But for others this has become a staple to the way they kick off the New Year. Doug Carter and his wife Dena started participating in the tradition a long time ago.

“20 years. Maybe 20 years,” Carter said.

The New Year's Day tradition even brings in tourists for the special day.

“We come every year," said Debbie Volotho. "We celebrate new year every year and every other year our friends come all the way from South Dakota. So cheers to New Year's.”

Haley and Jodi shared why they decided to brave the cold ocean waves.

“The ocean and the sea is a healing part for me so just going under and just kind of coming up," Haley said. "I hate cold water too so just doing a contrary thing that I didn’t want to do.”

“I hate the cold but I figured it’s going to be a new family tradition and family is everything,” Jodi said.

But others were not as convinced and decided to stay out of the water and observe.

Those who braved going into the ocean at noon on New Year's Day, shared what the plunge felt like.

“It’s actually refreshing it’s not as cold as you would think,” Dena said.