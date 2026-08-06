Proposed Cayucos water rate increase is in voting period, with hearing date set

A proposal that would increase water bills for 782 CSA10A customers in the southern part of Cayucos is out for a protest vote.

The current minimum bi-monthly charge is $217.79. If passed, that would increase 15% next year and 5% each year after that for a 35% increase by 2030, resulting in a minimum charge of $304.42.

According to San Luis Obispo County officials, those funds would go toward increased water treatment costs ($20,000), CPI increases for outside vendors and contractors ($40,000), labor rates ($50,000), and the annual parent fund loan payment ($50,000).

Local resident and Cayucos Citizens' Advisory Council board member Rachel Wilson said that she and some neighbors have been getting the word out about the vote.

“A lot of retirees on fixed incomes who this will really harm that are walking around with the protest votes and collecting them,” Wilson said.

Ninety-eight undeveloped parcels with existing water infrastructure are included in the vote, even without active water meters.

Wilson said she worries some of the vacant lot owners won’t realize this will affect them, sharing specific concerns about one lot.

“This lot is in front of the gate," Wilson said. "It’s the fire department’s driveway. I don’t think they’re going to need a water meter in five years."

If enough protest votes are received and the increase does not pass, San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department representative Shelly Cone says the department will move forward with other options.

“Staff would have to go back and look at maintenance activities that can be deferred and then would likely go back to the board and recommend another protest process,” Cone said.

Residents in the impacted area can submit their protest vote up until the item is called at a public hearing set for September 1.

More information on the proposed water rate increase can be found here.