Some Cayucos residents could see an increase in water rates

Some Cayucos residents could see a rate increase on their water bill, but not everyone in town will feel the impact.

Three different water companies serve the town of Cayucos — Cayucos Beach and Morro Rock are mutual water companies, while CSA10A is county-operated.

Last month, CSA10A proposed a 74% rate increase. That would mean customers using more than eight units of water each month could see their bills go up by more than $150, but at a Cayucos Citizens Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, the numbers changed.

“They came back to us and they said that it would be a 12.5% increase this year, it would go up 5% per year, so that it would be at 40% within five years rate increase, but they were not going to replace any of our infrastructure," said Rachel Wilson, Cayucos Precinct 1 representative.

Wilson said that the southern part of Cayucos, along with the cemetery, is in Precinct 1. It’s an area that would be affected by the increase.

She said many people in her precinct are young families or seniors on fixed incomes.

Thursday morning, some residents who are not served by CSA10A said they remain careful about the amount of water they use.

“I do try to take shorter showers and, you know, turn off the water when I’m not using it,” said Hannah Lykes.

“It’s a precious commodity having what we have and we need to protect it," said Brandi Lykes. "I think it will impact people significantly with that big of a rate, so I think if they’re going to be doing the rates, you know, people will be upset."

Wilson said that Cayucos uses the same treatment facility for all three water providers, but that rates for mutual water customers are less than for the county’s customers.

“Cayucos Citizen Advisory Council does have a CSA10A committee. I think we need to be included in the future plans for our water district," Wilson said.

KSBY News reached out to County Supervisor Bruce Bibson for more information on why the rate increase is needed but has not yet heard back.

The county is set to discuss the increase at its June 16 Board of Supervisors meeting.