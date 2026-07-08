City of San Luis Obispo to host educational webinar on Citywide Single Vote

The City of San Luis Obispo is inviting community members to an online webinar July 8 to learn about changes to the upcoming City Council election.

The City Council election will transition to a citywide single vote for the Nov. 3 municipal elections. Under the new system, voters will select one candidate instead of up to two. The two candidates who receive the most votes will still be elected.

Residents considering a run for City Council, or those with questions about the ballot changes or voter registration, can register for the webinar on the city's website.

Presenters will include City Attorney Christine Dietrick, City Clerk Teresa Purrington and City Policy and Projects Manager Natalie Harnett.

The webinar will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 8 and conclude around 11 a.m.