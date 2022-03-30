Watch
Downtown Fridays return to Santa Maria beginning April 1

Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays is set to return to the city beginning Friday, April 1. The event will return every Friday through the end of September, organizers say.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 30, 2022
Downtown Fridays will return to Santa Maria starting Friday.

The weekly street fair runs from April through September and includes food trucks, vendor booths, a kids zone, live music, beer garden and prizes.

The event happens the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot, near Broadway and Cook St. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Fridays is in its sixth year. 2022 marks a full return since the pandemic began, after 2020's events were partially virtual and 2021's street fair cut live bands and bounce houses due to COVID-19 protocols.

Community members are invited to come out beginning April 1. Organizers say the Friday night events are set to run through Sept. 30, weather permitting.

