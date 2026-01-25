Active police investigation at a Grover Beach home

UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol has blocked off the area. Local agencies are using a helicopter and drones.

People in a portion of Grover Beach were being asked to shelter in place Saturday afternoon due to police activity.

Grover Beach police announced at around 4 p.m. that officers were assisting other agencies with an “active police investigation.”

A home was reportedly surrounded in the area of the 600 block of N 10th Street.

Police said there was no current threat to the public.

People in the area were being advised to stay inside unless directed otherwise by authorities.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.