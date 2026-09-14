Annual Dune Run in Grover Beach makes a return

A beloved tradition returned to Grover Beach on Sunday morning. The city hosted the 37th annual Dune Run and Walk.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels joined in to travel along the scenic dunes. Organizers say the course featured a mix of dirt trails and sand.

Merlin Meza, a runner at the event, shared, "I feel like it was a great experience. It's always nice running with the community that kind of motivates you, and motivating them gets you to keep going. Yeah. It was it was nice. The scenery was nice. Running with the community is always nice."

After participants crossed the finish line, the city held an awards ceremony for the top finishers.