City issues final call to buy pavers in support of Ramona Garden Park renovation

With construction now underway on Phases 1 and 2 of the Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project, the City of Grover Beach and the Grover Beach Community Foundation are issuing a final call for residents to purchase engraved pavers to support the renovations.

Available through Sept. 30, city officials say this is the final opportunity for community members to honor a family member or loved one with a permanent paver.

After Sept. 30, supporters will still be able to purchase engraved benches and picnic tables.

All commemorative items will reportedly be installed in Ramona Garden Park, having helped fund the project's construction.

“There’s still time to be part of something special to our City,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee in a press release. “These commemorative items will serve as lasting symbols of the community spirit that helped bring this project to life.”

The city officially broke ground on the rehabilitation project on June 16, following the city council’s approval of the final construction contract on April 14.



Officials say the improvements, informed by the Ramona Garden Park Master Plan, are designed to enhance accessibility, functionality, and the overall community experience.

Planned upgrades include a new amphitheater and bandshell, an all-abilities playground, modernized restrooms, new walkways, an event lawn, and additional features that support community gatherings and year-round use.

Funding for Phases 1 and 2 includes a $3.3 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

According to the city, proceeds from the engraved pavers, benches, and picnic tables will help cover costs not funded by grants.

“We are grateful for the support of our residents, whose contributions will help us deliver these key improvements and provide a lasting benefit to Grover Beach,” said City Manager Matt Bronson in a press release.

Construction is anticipated to continue through mid-2026.

Community members can find donation details, project updates, and additional information at the city’s dedicated project website.