Grover Beach prepares for El Niño with flood prevention work

Grover Beach is preparing for the winter storms El Niño could bring by clearing vegetation along Meadow Creek and El Camino Real in an effort to reduce the risk of flooding.

The Grover Beach City Council reviewed the City’s El Niño preparedness plan earlier this month, and crews began work along Meadow Creek and El Camino Real on Monday.

The work includes trimming trees and brush, chipping wood, and removing trash to help keep waterways clear ahead of winter storms.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, which Grover Beach Public Works Director Jeff Lee said has helped the City move forward with the work.

“We've been able to do a lot of vegetation management in order to allow for stormwater and floodwaters to be able to move quickly through the area rather than getting stuck,” Lee said.

The vegetation removal is part of a multi-department effort along Meadow Creek and El Camino Real.

Felix Camacho, a project supervisor with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, said crews are not completely removing trees. Instead, they are reducing hazardous vegetation and clearing materials that could obstruct flowing water when rain arrives.

The City states the project is located within a FEMA-designated flood zone. Nearby areas, including Nacimiento Avenue, Owens Court, Mono Court, and El Camino Real, have a history of flooding.

Five Cities Fire Authority Battalion Chief Craig Angelo remembers significant flooding in the area in the late 1990s.

“I believe it was 1997. There was an El Niño year, and we had a substantial amount of rain, and there was quite a bit of flooding in the area,” Angelo said. “And I believe even this community behind us here was impacted pretty heavily then.”

That history is part of why crews are working to clear the area before the winter rains arrive. By reducing the potential for water and debris to back up, the work is aimed at lowering flood risk and protecting nearby neighborhoods and infrastructure.

