Grover Beach wants your input as it evaluates water supply needs

Grover Beach is seeking public input as it launches a new study that aims to ensure long-term water supply security in the city.

City officials said in a press release that the goal of the project is to develop a vision for Grover Beach's water future, as well as a strategy for achieving it. They said they want to make sure the city's water supply meets the community's needs in the years to come.

The study will reportedly achieve this goal by creating a 30-year water demand forecast. It will also review current supply sources and evaluate potential options for expansion. Available grants and external funding opportunities will be explored as well.

Two community workshops are coming up, where residents and stakeholders will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.

The first is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at the Ramona Garden Park Center. Attendees will learn more about current water sources, potential future risks, and participate in a Q&A session with the project team. The date and location of the second workshop have yet to be determined.

An online survey is also open where community members can share their input.

Final recommendations from the study are expected to be presented to the Grover Beach City Council in late 2026.