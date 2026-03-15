Grover Beach winery hosts blood drive to help community members in need

A Grover Beach winery teamed up with a local blood donation center Saturday to help collect life-saving blood donations for community members in need.

Monarch Grove Winery hosted the event in partnership with Vitalant. The blood mobile was parked at the winery, located across from the entrance to the Oceano Dunes.

During the event, the blood mobile moved to a different location on Grand Avenue in an attempt to attract more donors.

As a thank you, all donors received a gift certificate for a complimentary glass of wine and were entered into a drawing for a free bottle.

Arroyo Grande resident Jason Stillman said he had donated at the winery before.

"I came to the one last year, and it was a great experience... It's worth it, 30 minutes to save a life," said Stillman.

This marks the second time the women-owned winery has hosted the blood drive.