Some Grover Beach residents working to repeal new water rate hikes

Some local residents are working to repeal the Grover Beach City Council’s recent decision to raise water rates. Those behind the grassroots effort are hoping to get a measure on an upcoming ballot.

The city council voted 3 to 2 to raise the city’s water rates back in December. Prior to the council approving the new rates, Grover Beach had the lowest water rates in all of San Luis Obispo County. Some community members say it’s a big blow to their finances to see their bills going up even higher.

“The cost of living. Right now, we’re getting hit all of us. We’re getting hit with higher costs for electricity, for gas,” said Kenneth Lehmann, Grover Beach resident.

“A lot of the people who live here in Grover are seniors living on limited incomes but also people who are having to work multiple jobs in order to survive,” said Leslie Marr, Grover Beach resident.

City leaders say the rate increase is needed to help build the recycled water project known as Central Coast Blue which neighboring cities like Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande are currently a part of. Grover H2O is launching and paying for the initiative to repeal the decision — something former Grover Beach mayor Debbie Peterson is glad to see being exercised.

“These are peaceable efforts for individuals, for citizens when they are not happy with the law that has been passed, they have the opportunity to ask the voters in the community if they would like to change it," said Peterson. "There are a lot of folks in Grover Beach who believe most of their neighbors would like to change it and that’s what we’re trying to do."

Some community efforts are happy the initiative is being started and that they can have a chance to partake in it.

“I think this does need to go to a ballot to where the people of Grover Beach actually have a chance to vote on it," said Jeff Bohrer, a Grover Beach resident. "I think that’s something that needed to happen from the get-go and it didn’t. That part would be great to see go through."

Members of the community served councilmembers Zimmerman and Rushing as well as Mayor Karen Bright a notice of intent to recall at Monday night’s city council meeting. All three approved the water rate increases.

In a statement to KSBY, Mayor Bright said: “During the past seven (7) drought years and up to the major rain event in 2023, residents continually came to council demanding we do something to alleviate the numerous water restrictions that affected them. Grover Beach has for years worked to maintain the lowest water rates in the county. Once the new rates are in effect, of the 12 water purveyors in the county, GB will have the third lowest rates in the county. The city will continue to provide low-income utility assistance. In order to continue to pursue affordable housing projects, we must meet the water requirements necessary to serve those needing housing.”

Peterson says she plans to drop off the filing fee for the notice of intent for the initiative to repeal the new water rates by the end of the day Tuesday. Once the city receives that, Assistant City Manager Kristin Eriksson says they “will need to review the notices to ensure requirements are met with our city attorney and do not have anything further to add pending that review.”

“None of us want to say no to a water project. Water is essential," said Marr. "We just want them to do something more responsible and to have our elected officials be more fiscally responsible."

The average water bill for a resident is currently $135 per month and starting next month residents can expect their water bills to go up by about $13 when the new rates take effect.