Guadalupe community celebrates opening of new skate park

The community of Guadalupe is celebrating the opening of Las Mujeres Park.

City leaders and community members gathered Friday to celebrate the long-awaited opening of the newly renovated space.

Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian described the now-transformed area as a former swamp, saying the nearly $5 million project came together with help from the recreation commission and community.

“The funds that we received in a grant from California State Park(s) funded everything, so we didn't have to go and seek out anywhere,” said City Administrator David Trujillo.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Emily Dreiling says her department has been very involved over the last six years in determining what residents want to see and what would best-serve the community.

Free skateboards were handed out at Friday’s celebratory event.

“I'm really hoping to learn how to skateboard. I'm really excited to learn how to skateboard because we've got a new park, so I got it at the perfect time,” said parkgoer Ryan Rodriguez.

“I can bring my grandkids here. I mean, I used to live a block away on Pacheco Street, and I would have never dreamed that a place like this would, you know, especially for families in Guadalupe, they took a nondescript piece of ground and made it into something flourishing,” said community member Melissa Chavez. “Guadalupe is a hidden gem, and it's a place worth investing in.”

One of the event’s speakers said the park’s name honors generations of women who have served and called Guadalupe home and played a big role in helping shape the community.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is hoping to honor and recognize one woman each year with a plaque.

Nomination applications will open in January with the honoree announced in March during Women’s History Month.