Guadalupe mayoral candidates discuss budget deficit, infrastructure and youth

Two candidates with deep roots in Guadalupe are competing to lead the city, with the November election approaching. Incumbent Mayor Ariston Julian is running for reelection for the third and last time, while City Council member Christina Hernandez is challenging him for the seat.

Both candidates say they want to address the city’s financial challenges, improve aging infrastructure and expand opportunities for local families, but they have different approaches to reaching those goals.

“I have institutional knowledge and I have relationships built within the community,” Julian said.

Hernandez said she wants to ensure residents have a voice in city government.

“I think everyone deserves a seat at the table,” Hernandez said.

Addressing the budget deficit

Both candidates say addressing Guadalupe’s $3.6 million budget deficit is a priority.

Julian said attracting businesses and generating more sales tax revenue could help strengthen the city’s finances without asking residents to pay more in property taxes.

“We cannot ask residents to increase their property taxes,” Julian said. “One of the things we can do is help the downtown business area generate sales tax.”

Julian said the city needs to focus on supporting downtown businesses while finding additional ways to reduce expenses.

Hernandez said communication with city department heads and greater oversight of spending are key to managing the budget.

“I think it’s ensuring that we’re working with our department heads and making sure that they know that is our budget,” Hernandez said. “What does it look like? What can they spend, what they shouldn’t be spending, and looking at it early on versus looking at the end.”

Improving aging infrastructure

Infrastructure is another priority for both candidates, particularly improvements to the city’s water and wastewater systems.

Hernandez said the city needs to pursue state and federal funding to address aging infrastructure. She also identified City Hall as an area of concern, citing the conditions faced by police officers and firefighters working there.

“We need to address our water and wastewater infrastructure,” Hernandez said. “It’s aging, and so we need to ensure that we’re getting federal and state funding to address that, as well as our City Hall, where police officers and firefighters are staying at.”

Julian also emphasized the importance of maintaining the wastewater system. He pointed to discussions about potentially partnering with Santa Maria to use its sewage treatment plant.

“We have to make sure that our wastewater system is working,” Julian said. “There’s talks about joining the city of Santa Maria in their sewage treatment plant.”

Expanding opportunities for youth

Both candidates also want to expand recreational opportunities and support for Guadalupe’s youth, who make up about 38% of the city’s population, according to the 2020 Census.

Julian said the city needs to invest in existing parks and provide more opportunities for residents to participate in sports.

“We need more facilities,” Julian said. “O’Connell Park, where there’s some maintenance that needs to happen there. Our folks want to play softball, baseball.”

Hernandez said she wants to create more opportunities for young people by improving access to community services and nonprofit programs.

“Only less than 15% of nonprofit services make it down to Guadalupe, so we really need to build opportunities for our youth,” Hernandez said. “They need to thrive.”

The candidates are competing for the mayor’s seat as the city faces decisions about its budget, infrastructure needs and investment in community resources.