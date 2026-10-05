Guadalupe prepares for winter storms after past flooding

Residents in Guadalupe are preparing for another winter storm season, remembering the flooding that affected parts of the community in recent years.

Guadalupe Chavez remembers waking up and stepping into water inside her home when flooding hit the area near Pioneer and Ninth streets.

“I would stop and ask myself, why is there so much water inside?” Chavez said.

The west side of Guadalupe has been vulnerable to flooding, and city officials say they are working ahead of the winter storm season to prepare.

Guadalupe City Administrator David Trujillo said the city is looking at having supplies and equipment ready in vulnerable areas instead of waiting until flooding occurs to respond.

“Repairs were made to the areas that were damaged,” Trujillo said. “There was some shoring up of other areas, and they did add vegetation to help with erosion control.”

Trujillo said the city is also working to keep its stormwater system prepared for periods of heavy rain.

“We have people that are now stormwater-trained inspectors, so they're getting the culverts ready, making sure all the drain inlets are clean,” Trujillo said. “There is curbs and gutter stuff going in, so that'll probably assist in directing the flow of water.”

The city has also received additional resources from FEMA to help respond if flooding threatens the community.

Trujillo said the city has also held a public safety meeting with senior residents to share information about evacuation plans and emergency preparedness.

For residents who live in areas that have flooded before, the possibility of another major storm remains a concern.

“I'm concerned because of what I saw,” Chavez said. “It was difficult to get in here because, in this area, the water rises all the way up.”

Beatrice Lambda, a Guadalupe resident, said she hopes the city continues working on long-term solutions to help protect homes and neighborhoods from future flooding.

“I think the community should focus on trying to get resources to fix the levee along the river so they can prevent future flooding in that area,” Lambda said.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Guadalupe's website and social media page for emergency preparedness information and updates as the winter storm season approaches.

