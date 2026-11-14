Guadalupe's police chief resigns after eight years

After eight years leading Guadalupe's Police and Fire Departments, Public Safety Director Michael Cash has resigned following concerns raised by city officials about department spending and financial oversight.

Cash announced his resignation during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

During Tuesday's meeting, City Attorney Philip Sinco outlined allegations against Cash ahead of a closed session. The concerns included fiscal management, budget oversight, discretionary spending and compliance with city purchasing and accounting procedures.

Sinco also referenced questions involving the authorization, purchase and delivery of certain city-funded equipment and firearms, as well as the use of city purchasing credentials.

Cash said he was not given specific details about the allegations until approximately 24 hours before the meeting.

"How can you give me like half a day saying, you know, we want to look at some finances, what they feel are financial issues, but nothing specific," Cash said.

Sinco addressed Cash's concerns during the meeting, explaining why the allegations were presented to him publicly.

"I explained to the chief that you haven't heard the evidence and hadn't had it yet, so it kind of is the whole point. I told him that we would just list the charges there. It would be discussed with you, as you're right of the council to hear because you're the supervising, you need to hear this information," Sinco said.

According to the city's 2025-26 budget, the police department was allocated approximately $3.5 million.

Cash disputes the city's concerns, saying he believed he had managed the department within its approved budget.

"I was never over budget. I managed what I had. Wouldn't you think someone would come to me and tell me, 'Hey, we got a problem here' or 'There's something here you need to look at'? Not one word," Cash said.

He said, like other city departments, the Public Safety Department faced tighter budget constraints each year.

Cash pointed to funding for the Fire Department as an example, saying he had approximately $13,000 remaining for the next six months, compared with $140,000 allocated that year and between $200,000 and $240,000 in previous years.

"That wasn't going to work," Cash said.

KSBY News reached out to City Administrator David Trujillo and other city officials to ask whether the budget concerns had previously been communicated to Cash.

Trujillo was out of office, and the city had not responded by the time of publication.

For some community members, Cash's resignation was difficult news.

"I'm sad to see him go. I just hope whoever they choose next is as good as he was," Guadalupe resident Virginia Mora said.

Other residents said they have broader concerns about the city's financial management.

"There's been a lot of confusion with finances with the city in general, so I think this is just another reflection of that, and I don't believe he did anything inappropriate," Guadalupe resident Deborah Sykes said.

The resignation comes as Guadalupe continues to face financial challenges. In June, the city reported a $3.6 million budget deficit.

Despite leaving his position, Cash said he plans to remain involved in the community, including through the senior center and local events.

As of Friday, the city had not announced who would take over leadership of the police and fire departments following Cash's departure.