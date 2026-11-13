Leadership change and tax measures highlight Guadalupe election

After eight years under Mayor Ariston Julian, Guadalupe is preparing for a change in leadership as Christina Hernandez is elected the city's next mayor.

Hernandez's victory makes her the second woman to serve as mayor of Guadalupe and the first Latina to hold the position.

For resident Odelia Nino, the election brings excitement and hope for the city's future.

“I feel good, I feel anxious and, you know, just to get her in,” Nino said.

Other residents say they hope the new administration will build on existing city projects while creating more opportunities for the community.

Jaden Mamaligsa said he appreciates projects brought to the city under the current administration, including the skate park.

However, he hopes to see more programs that give young people opportunities to learn new skills and get involved in the community.

“We have the skate park here. It's really beautiful. I appreciate the city for that, but we just need more opportunities for the youth, maybe to get hands-on. I don't know, maybe classes for painting, maybe stuff to help up the community,” Mamaligsa said.

Nino also hopes the change in leadership will bring more resources for seniors, including transportation and activities that allow them to get out and explore other communities.

Hernandez said community outreach will be a priority as she prepares to take office. She plans to attend local events and school activities to hear directly from residents.

While she does not have one specific project in mind yet, Hernandez said she envisions a city where families spend time together at local parks, students feel comfortable approaching their elected officials and local businesses continue to grow.

“Regardless of who you voted for, my doors are open, and I want to hear from community members,” Hernandez said.

As Julian prepares to leave office, he reflected on some of the projects he has worked on during his time in city government. Julian has served on the City Council since 1980 and as mayor since 2018.

Among the projects he highlighted were improvements to the senior center, City Hall, and the first phase of renovations at LeRoy Park.

“One is the senior center, which was built in '87. Another one is the actual City Hall, which is '81. They were going to tear it down. We turned that into a venue for basketball, for plays. The other one is LeRoy Park. It got money for that to redo the first phase,” Julian said.

Although his time as mayor is coming to an end, Julian said he plans to remain involved in the community. He hopes to continue helping with local food distributions, including expanding distribution to Saturdays at the Veterans Building. He also plans to continue helping maintain community spaces, including Connell Park and the plaza with his wife.

Meanwhile, voters also weighed in on two local ballot measures that could bring additional tax revenue to Guadalupe.

As of Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office reported Measure G leading with 68.61% of the vote and Measure J leading with 53.85%, according to unofficial results.

Measure G would increase taxes on cannabis businesses, while Measure J would increase the city's transient occupancy tax on short-term lodging.

Results remain unofficial as ballots continue to be counted.