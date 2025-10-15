Parents take pedestrian safety into their own hands after student struck near Guadalupe intersection

Parents in Guadalupe are stepping up to keep students safe after a child was recently struck by a car while crossing Main Street (Highway 166 West) at Obispo Street, an intersection many residents believe is dangerous.

Resident Emmanuel Solorio says he wasn’t surprised when he heard about the crash.

“I kind of saw it happen, something like that was bound to happen,” Solorio said. “That intersection is quite dangerous, especially early in the morning when it’s foggy or rainy.”

He describes the crossing as a four-way bottleneck where drivers in a rush often misjudge traffic.

“There’s been accidents where people would pull out and just hit another car because they’re trying to get through,” he said. “They don’t see there’s a lot of traffic coming.”

Residents have previously discussed adding stoplights or even a roundabout, but Solorio says those proposals never materialized.

“As soon as we knew they were putting in the school, we knew it was going to be a bigger issue. More traffic, more people walking across,” he added.

Following the collision, City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Christina Hernandez began volunteering at the intersection herself before and after school.

“I didn’t want to wait for paperwork,” Hernandez said. “We all share the road and the responsibility to keep every child safe on their way to and from school.”

When KSBY visited the site, a crossing guard was present during the morning drop-off and again around 2:30 p.m. as students were dismissed. Hernandez says simple awareness can make a difference.

“If everybody slowed down, looked up, yielded, taking just one second for awareness could really save a life,” she said.

Hernandez credits parent volunteers like Celsa, a longtime member of Guadalupe Community Changers, for joining her efforts. The group, part of the Guadalupe Parent Academy’s Leadership Development program, organizes parents to advocate for social change, attend school board meetings, and lead community projects encouraging civic participation.

Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer Celeste Morales confirmed that long-term infrastructure changes are coming to the corridor.

“The goal is to add traffic signals at Highway 166 and Obispo Street, with pedestrian crosswalks, new curb ramps, and shoulder improvements to make it safer for everyone,” Morales said.

According to Caltrans, four collisions have been reported within about 500 feet of the intersection over the past three years, none involving pedestrians. The upcoming Guadalupe Mobility and Revitalization Project is scheduled to begin in winter 2025 and continue through 2029.

For now, residents say safety depends on community action. Parents, city leaders, and volunteers plan to keep showing up each morning, standing on curbs, holding signs, and helping children cross until the permanent improvements are in place.