Santa Barbara County to hold public meeting on several new Caltrans projects in the Guadalupe area

The County of Santa Barbara will host a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 21, to discuss a series of upcoming Caltrans projects in the transportation district, that affect the Guadalupe area. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guadalupe City Hall, located at 918 Obispo St., Guadalupe, CA 93434.

The meeting will provide an overview of planned transportation and infrastructure projects. It will include a discussion on how the projects may impact the city and surrounding areas. Spanish translation and accessibility assistance will be available. Caltrans previously conducted public outreach and engagement to seek input which guided project design elements.

“This meeting will be about answering any questions from the community, discussing construction impacts, and will be an opportunity to speak with Caltrans representatives directly,” said Public Information Officer, Kevin Drabinski.

As construction continues, the community can track traffic conditions and planned closures through the Caltrans’ Lane Closures and QuickMap websites . Spanish translation and accessibility assistance will be available at the meeting.

According to Caltrans Central Coast, several transportation projects are outlined to focus on roadway maintenance, safety improvements, accessibility upgrades, and traffic flow enhancements:

Nipomo Mesa Capital Preventative Maintenance Project (0-1R370) includes drainage, guardrails, pedestrian, and ADA features.

Guadalupe Capital Preventative Maintenance Project (05-1N870) comprises of pavement repairs and sign replacements.

Guadalupe Active Partnership for Signalization and Capital Preventative Maintenance Project to Santa Maria (05-1M310) involves new traffic signals, curb ramps, and drainage upgrades.

Guadalupe ADA Project (05-1E030) will make pedestrian accessibility improvements such as upgraded sidewalks, curb ramps, and driveways that meet ADA standards.

Santa Maria River Bridge Replacement Project (05-1H440) will be the replacement of the Santa Maria River Bridge with a new structure designed for improved safety and durability.

Solomon Canyon Rumble Strip and Shoulder Widening Project (05-1H610) encompasses safety improvements near State Route 1 and State Route 166, including wider shoulders, rumble strips, guardrail updates, and utility pole relocation.

Each project follows a proposed process schedule that mentions the completion of a final environmental document, right-of-way acquisition, design, advertising, construction, and a projected completion date. Each project also covers identified funding sources, estimated funding amounts, and designated project contacts.