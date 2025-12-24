Cal Poly's Rose Parade float entry enters the home stretch

Cal Poly got a "Jungle Jumpstart" on their 2026 Rose Parade entry.

Over 150 friends and fans held the christening of their latest Rose Parade creation as it headed to Pasadena.

This year, Cal Poly’s float dives into the 2026 Rose Parade theme, “The Magic in Teamwork.”

The design tells the story of a robot being rescued by rainforest animals.

The float was built by Cal Poly students from Pomona and San Luis Obispo, even though the schools are 250 miles apart.

“We want people to see how teamwork between nature and technology can create something beautiful,” said Aubrey Goings, an architecture major and Cal Poly team president.

During decorating week, more than 21,000 flowers will turn the float into a tropical spectacle.

Cal Poly floats have won 63 awards over the years, including some for their innovative designs and tech.