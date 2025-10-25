Candlelight vigil held for missing 9-year-old as investigation expands to Kansas

Candles and prayers lit up Mars Avenue on Friday night as dozens gathered for a vigil in support of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, as new developments were released in the case that has now drawn in multiple agencies across state lines.

Melodee’s father’s side of the family organized the event and say they refuse to give up hope.

“If she’s listening, we love you. We’re here for you, and we just want you to be happy,” said her grandmother, Lilly Denes. “Call me there are numbers on the TV that you can call, and I will come pick you up.”

Melodee’s father died in a motorcycle crash when Melodee was just six months old. Denes held a framed photograph of her son holding Melodee as a newborn.

“This is my baby boy, he’s gone, and she was just a baby,” Denes said through tears. “I know your dad is watching you from heaven. I love you, baby.”

KSBY News Lilly Denes, Melodee's paternal grandmother, holds up a frame of her son and holding Melodee when she was born.

Family members say the weight of every passing day without answers is unbearable.

“I just can’t stop thinking about this. I hope something good comes out of this,” said Melodee’s aunt, Bridgett Truhitte.

Residents from across the Lompoc community say they felt called to come out.

KSBY News Members of the community came together in honor of Melodee

“Melodee, we love you. We care about you. We want you to be safe,” said Lompoc resident John Donkin.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KSBY News it is consulting with the Sheriff’s Office on this matter, calling it an active investigation.

Authorities say Melodee’s mother, Ashley Buzzard, has been uncooperative. According to investigators, Melodee was last seen traveling with Ashley in a rental car during a three-day road trip between October 7 and 10. Ashley returned to California without Melodee. Surveillance images released by the Sheriff’s Office appear to show Melodee wearing a wig under a gray hoodie, suggesting a possible attempt to disguise her according spokesperson Raquel Zick.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the road trip extended beyond Nebraska and included an unexpected stop in Kansas.

“If you were to take a direct route there and back, it would not necessarily include the state of Kansas,” said Zick. “But the route on the way back did include the state of Kansas.”

Earlier this week, a separate statement was shared by individuals identifying themselves as maternal relatives.

“On behalf of the maternal family of Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard, we want to express our deep concern regarding the recent news of her disappearance. Our primary focus is on finding Melodee and ensuring her safety.

We ask the public and media to remember that this urgent situation is about finding Melodee, not criticizing her Mothers mental health. While Ashlee’s experiences may be a factor, we respectfully request that her privacy be protected and not exploited.

The past nine years have undoubtedly been incredibly difficult for Ashlee, and we hope this context encourages compassion rather than judgment. As reported, after giving birth to Melodee, Ashlee experienced the loss of Melodee’s father six months later. We believe she may have been experiencing untreated postpartum depression in addition to the grief from the loss of Melodee’s Father on top of her mental health struggles. All this while trying to do her best to hold it all together as a single Mom with little resources.

Our sole priority remains the safe return of Melodee and getting Ashlee the help she needs. We ask for privacy at this time, we will not be making any further statements. It is not our desire nor do we feel its productive to use the media or social media for anything other than bringing public awareness of Melodee’s disappearance. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist authorities.

We would also like to thank all law enforcement agency’s involved in working to bring Melodee home."

– The Maternal Family of Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard

However, Ashley’s mother, Lori Miranda, told me she was not made aware of that statement and says she has not spoken to those family members in several years. Miranda also stated she is not aware of any family in Kansas, nor any known connection between Ashley and that state.

Local Attorney Michael B. Clayton, who is not directly involved in the case but has experience in family law issues, says the investigation could shift depending on what is found.

“If that little girl doesn’t turn up, they could file charges against the mother,” Clayton said. “They could file a child endangerment charges, felony endangerment charges.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Surveillance images of Melodee Buzzard taken at a car rental business on Oct. 7.

Melodee’s disappearance remains an active missing person investigation. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen her between October 7 and 10, possibly wearing a wig and gray hoodie, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made at (805) 681-4171.