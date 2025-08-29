Fight Night kicks off at Madonna Expo Center

Fight fans are in for a big night in San Luis Obispo. Beatdown Promotions is bringing its Fight Night event to the Madonna Inn Expo Center.

Local and visiting athletes will go head-to-head in the octagon, with organizers promising an evening full of skill, strength, and strategy. Event founder Ray Rodriguez says it’s also about giving back to the community.

“We support local businesses and fighters,” Rodriguez said. “I try to give back by bringing in small mom-and-pop sponsors, promoting them during the fights,” the event also helps raise money for local fighters and Band of Brothers.

The main event features Jonathan Ghost Gonzalez Vs. Martin Montez De Oca. Rodriguez says he is looking forward to all the match ups, especially a jiu jitsu grudge match featuring Bella Hernandez vs. Gigi Lorigo.

Bella is from Santa Maria and has been competing for about a year and a half. Her coach, Sebastian Perez, says preparation is the key to her confidence.

“Her training gives her the mindset she needs,” Perez said. “She prepares the right way, and she goes out there with confidence every time.”

Fight Night begins at 5 P.M. at the Madonna Inn Expo Center. Tickets are available at my805tix.com. The California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Association will be on-site to ensure athlete safety.