Morning Minute: Community aids fire relief, nationwide egg shortage

It's January 18th, and today we're spotlighting how the community rallied over the weekend to support efforts against the Los Angeles fires. Meanwhile, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie is tracking a fire weather warning in our area.

Egg shortages are affecting stores across the U.S., including San Luis Obispo, where local residents report empty shelves and purchase limits at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Costco. Shoppers say stores are selling out of eggs quickly, often before midday, despite regular shipments, leaving many to search multiple locations. Experts attribute the shortage to bird flu, rising production costs, seasonal demand, and policy changes, while corporate responses from major retailers are pending.

The Main Street Small Animal Hospital in Templeton collected enough pet supplies in just one day to fill a 20-foot trailer and two trucks for animals displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires. Inspired by his own experience losing a home in the Creek Fire, veterinarian Dr. Ryan Ehlinger organized the drive after learning the Pasadena Humane Society needed supplies for hundreds of animals. Donations poured in from the community, and the supplies will be delivered to Pasadena today to support ongoing wildfire relief efforts.

