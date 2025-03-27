Morning Minute: Community events, CNG station now open

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 27th, here’s a look at the top stories we’re following on Daybreak. Plus, with the weekend around the corner, we’ve got a roundup of fun events happening across the Central Coast from Friday to Sunday.



Community leaders and stakeholders are gathering today to discuss housing challenges in Santa Maria. Key topics include barriers to development and the impact of rising interest rates on projects. The public is encouraged to attend the housing summit at the Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex. San Miguel School District promotes nutrition: In honor of National Nutrition Month, the San Miguel School District is hosting its second annual Community Meal Night. Twenty-one organizations and health professionals will highlight the importance of good nutrition. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary made-from-scratch meal and take home bags filled with fresh, local produce.

David Pahler, whose daughter Elyse was murdered in 1995, is pushing for changes to California’s parole hearing process after attending 11 hearings for one of her killers, Royce Casey. Frustrated with the system’s focus on rehabilitation rather than victim impact, Pahler is advocating for reforms, including requiring remorse, truthfulness, and displaying victims’ photos during hearings. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow supports these changes, which could be implemented through legislation or regulatory updates within the state’s corrections system.

A Santa Maria Chevron station at 1155 E. Betteravia Road is now offering compressed natural gas (CNG) to customers. To mark the grand opening, a CNG-powered tanker truck fueled up at the station on Wednesday. Supporters say CNG provides a more sustainable fuel option without compromising vehicle performance.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released an updated fire hazard map for the first time in 14 years, identifying two areas in Santa Maria as having a higher fire risk. While the newly designated zones near the Santa Maria Airport and Santa Maria Creek are classified as moderate severity, Fire Marshal Jim Austin says residents won’t see major changes but should remain mindful of fire prevention measures. Experts recommend maintaining green vegetation, keeping flammable materials away from homes, and safely disposing of barbecue coals to reduce wildfire risk.

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars starting April 2, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing while also relaxing electric vehicle purchase mandates. The move is expected to generate $100 billion in revenue but could increase costs for U.S. auto manufacturers reliant on international supply chains, particularly in Canada and Mexico. In response, Canada has warned of potential retaliatory tariffs, while trade groups caution that consumers may face higher prices due to the escalating trade tensions.