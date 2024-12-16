Morning Minute: Construction updates, backyard burning season starts today

Happy Monday, December 16th! After a wet weekend, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie says we can look forward to some sunshine this week—though there might be a few scattered showers along the way. Want to know when? Click here for the full forecast.

Check this out:Highway 1 near Rocky Creek Road, 12 miles south of Carmel, was closed for 24 hours as crews installed nine large concrete beams at the Regent's Slide area. The construction, delayed by wet weather, required two cranes to lift the girders into place.

Cal Poly has introduced Grubhub Starship robots to deliver food across campus, aiming to boost convenience and improve the student experience. Students pay a $3.50 flat fee per delivery, and the robots, which map routes and avoid obstacles, have quickly become a familiar sight on campus. Since partnering with Grubhub, 85-90% of dining transactions now go through the platform, generating $30-40 million in revenue. Future plans include using the robots for grocery deliveries.

