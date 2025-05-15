Morning Minute: Emergency test alert, teacher appreciation, and weather update

Happy Thursday! Here are some of the stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



If you live or work in Santa Barbara County: you might receive a test emergency notification this morning from ReadySBC Alerts. The county says it's testing whether community members who have registered for the alert system receive them. If you get the notification at 10 o'clock this morning, officials say you'll be asked to confirm that you received the message.

State Farm has received approval for an emergency rate hike on homeowners' insurance following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, which led to $3.5 billion in claims. Beginning June 1, policyholders will see rate increases of 17% for homeowners, 15% for condo owners, and 38% for rental dwellings. While industry professionals say the hike reflects rising losses in California’s worsening climate disaster landscape, residents like Terry Eselun and Diann Davisson express concern over the financial burden, especially for retirees and those on fixed incomes. The hike is temporary for now and must undergo long-term review and approval.

The Cal Poly Pier is becoming a wave energy testing site through a new partnership aimed at advancing innovative marine energy technologies. As part of the national TEAMER network, the pier will allow companies and organizations to test wave and tidal energy devices not yet ready for commercial use, with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and oversight by the nonprofit Pacific Energy Trust. Dr. Benjamin Ruttenberg, Director of Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences, says this initiative supports the broader blue economy and climate solutions. Students also benefit from hands-on experience at the pier, enhancing their marine science education and community engagement.

Downtown Santa Barbara has launched the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, a nonprofit focused on improving cleanliness, security, and support for local businesses. The initiative includes expanded beautification efforts, enhanced security, and a new website to promote downtown establishments. President David de L’Arbre says the organization now has the tools and funding to help downtown thrive.