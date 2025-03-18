Morning Minute: Energy bill relief, underage drinking crackdown & new housing in Nipomo

Good morning, Central Coast! Here’s what’s making headlines today:



Paso Robles unveils new affordable housing community: The Sunrise Villas Apartments have officially been completed, and community members will get their first look today. Paso Robles City Council, in partnership with the Paso Robles AHDC and Housing Authority, has been working to expand affordable housing options. The grand opening will take place at 4 p.m. at the community building located at 1600 Fontana Road.

Santa Barbara County conducting planned burns to reduce wildfire risk: Fire crews in Santa Barbara County are conducting controlled burns this week to minimize wildfire danger. Through Friday, officials plan to burn between one and ten acres across various forest sites, including Painted Cave and Los Prietos. More burns are expected to continue throughout the spring as conditions allow.

Good news for PG&E customers, your April energy bill is about to get a little lighter! PG&E will automatically apply the California Climate Credit, giving residential and small business customers up to $125.26 in savings ($58.23 for electric and $67.03 for gas), with no action required. This credit comes from California’s Cap-and-Trade Program, which helps reduce pollution and support a cleaner energy future.

Over the weekend, a statewide crackdown led to 167 citations for providing alcohol to minors, with only one issued on the Central Coast. The operation, led by ABC and 62 law enforcement agencies, aimed to prevent underage drinking and reinforce the serious consequences, which include a $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service. ABC officials say the effort was a success, helping to boost public safety and protect young people across California.

A new 24-home development is coming to Nipomo, with each two-story home averaging 1,700 square feet and priced starting at $700,000. While some residents are excited about the additional housing, others, like recent transplant Sioban Major, hope the town doesn’t become overdeveloped. Developers say the project is drawing strong interest, with construction expected to begin in six months and homes ready for buyers within a year.