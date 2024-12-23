Morning Minute: Holiday lights aren’t the only show-stoppers this week

While dazzling light displays twinkle across the Central Coast, Mother Nature is putting on her own spectacular show! Over the next few days, the Pacific Ocean will deliver waves reaching up to 25 feet. If you plan to marvel at these majestic swells, be sure to stay farther back than you think—safety first while enjoying the view! Click here to learn more.

For decades, Marty Henderson's home at 1619 Pereira Drive in San Luis Obispo has been a holiday wonderland, decked out in dazzling Christmas lights from ground to roof. Adding to the festive fun is a mini golf course right in his front yard! Marty says the display started with his love for lights and grew to spread joy to his family and the entire community.

Lompoc made a splash on Sunday with the season’s Pooch Plunge at the Lompoc Aquatic Center! Hosted by Lompoc Parks and Recreation, this paw-sitively fun event invited locals to dive in and swim alongside their furry friends. Missed out? Check the Parks and Recreation website for updates on the next doggone good time!

