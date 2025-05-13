Morning Minute: Paso Robles investigation, shopping center update, and all-electric shuttles return

Good morning, here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



Investigation in Paso Robles: An investigation is underway after a young boy died after being left in a hot car over the weekend. Community reporter Ashley Stevens spoke with local authorities, who confirm 26-year-old Briant Reyes-Estrada of Paso Robles has been arrested on suspicion of murder and willful harm to a child. We will continue to follow this case and bring updates on our later broadcasts.

New shopping center nearing completion in Atascadero: A major development is coming to Atascadero. The Del Rio Marketplace, located off Highway 101, is nearing completion, with several businesses expected to open in the coming weeks. The shopping center will be anchored by upscale grocery store Valley Fresh Market, and will also feature a Central Coast distillery and restaurant, office spaces, and housing. An official opening date has not yet been announced.

Upgrades coming to Shell Beach Elementary School: Big changes are coming to Shell Beach Elementary in Pismo Beach. Construction is set to begin this summer to replace six portable classrooms on campus. Two of the new classrooms will serve kindergarten students, both with built-in restrooms, while the other four will be standard rooms. This follows the recent completion of two new playgrounds for students to enjoy.

Now, first in Daybreak: a quick look at the top stories surrounding the opening bell this morning. Markets are expected to open lower today, following a bump yesterday after the U.S.-China trade agreement to ease tariffs. All three major indexes posted their strongest gains in over a month, the NASDAQ officially exited bear market territory, up more than 20% from its recent low. Goldman Sachs says the outlook for U.S. stocks is improving, but warns that prices may still be overly optimistic given ongoing uncertainties. And breaking this morning, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty has stepped down for personal reasons. The company is now suspending its full-year outlook amid rising medical costs. UnitedHealth recently posted its first earnings miss in over a decade and shares have dropped 38% since a December 4th attack on executive Brian Thompson, falling another 8% in pre-market trading today.

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order aimed at lowering drug prices by adopting a “most favored nation” policy, meaning the U.S. would pay the same lowest price that other countries pay for certain medications. The order targets both Medicare and Medicaid, but it's expected to face legal and political hurdles. Local residents, like Morro Bay's Anita Sullivan, support the move, especially for people on fixed incomes. Ihab Doss, who owns Pill Save Pharmacy in Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande, says the policy could help patients and pharmacies by easing the financial strain caused by high drug costs and insurance shortfalls.

Santa Barbara’s all-electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle is returning for the summer after a four-year break. Running Fridays through Sundays from May 30 to September 1, the zero-emission shuttle will connect riders to popular destinations like the Santa Barbara Zoo, the courthouse, the waterfront, and shopping areas. Operating on a circular route every 20 minutes, the service is funded by the City of Santa Barbara. Fares are just 50 cents, with discounts available and free rides for Amtrak ticket holders.

