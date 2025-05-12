Morning Minute: Roadwork, scam alert, and drug prices

Good morning! As you gear up for the week, don't forget to look up tonight, the Full Flower Moon will be gracing our skies.



Look out for smoke: A series of prescribed burns and training are scheduled at Camp Roberts this month. Weather permitting, the majority of the burn will take place on May 28, covering roughly 8,700 acres. Other planned dates include May 12 through the 16, the 19th through the 23rd, and May 27 and 28.

A series of prescribed burns and training are scheduled at Camp Roberts this month. Weather permitting, the majority of the burn will take place on May 28, covering roughly 8,700 acres. Other planned dates include May 12 through the 16, the 19th through the 23rd, and May 27 and 28. Construction in Santa Maria: Drivers should expect delays on Western Avenue starting today due to the city’s pavement repairs project. The work will impact most of Western Avenue from Donovan Road down to Stowell Road. Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The project is expected to continue through the week of June 2.

Drivers should expect delays on Western Avenue starting today due to the city’s pavement repairs project. The work will impact most of Western Avenue from Donovan Road down to Stowell Road. Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The project is expected to continue through the week of June 2. Will drug prices go down? President Trump says he’s signing an executive order this morning aimed at slashing prescription drug prices. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claims the order will immediately reduce costs by 30 to 80 percent by equalizing drug prices across the globe. He says the U.S. will no longer pay the highest prices, and that other countries may see price hikes as part of a “most favored nations” policy. The order is expected to be signed at 6 a.m. our time.

The Creston Corridor Project in Paso Robles is moving forward, with phase one already underway. Recent progress includes curb work outside Way Side Liquor, and a new traffic signal at Bolen and Walnut is set to begin construction by the end of May, timed to avoid school traffic. Thanks to grant funding, phase two is now confirmed and will include a roundabout at Rolling Hills Road, with construction expected in spring 2026. Residents say the upgrades are needed to ease growing congestion, though some hope the work won’t drag on like past projects.

The Heritage House Garden in Arroyo Grande hosted a festive Mother's Day Tea Party on Sunday, where families dressed in spring attire enjoyed tea, treats, crafts, and a raffle. Those who missed it can look for next year’s event details on the City of Arroyo Grande’s website.

A concerned viewer alerted us to a potential scam targeting seniors, and she was right. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is warning about a surge in money transfer scams aimed at older adults. Common scams include fake emergency calls from impersonated grandchildren, bogus lottery winnings that require upfront payments, phony check overpayments, fraudulent rental listings, and deceptive work-from-home offers. In 2024 alone, seniors lost a staggering $4.8 billion to internet scams, a 43% increase from 2023, with an average loss of $83,000 per victim. Send me any questions or concerns you have about scams and I will work on getting answers: shannon.macneil@ksby.com.