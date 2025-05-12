Phase 1 of the Creston Road Project is well underway in Paso Robles

Road paving, a new signal, and the installation of a roundabout are just some of the newly announced updates to the Creston Corridor Project.

At a recent city council meeting, it was announced that phase one of the project in Paso Robles is well underway.

The latest completion is the curb and drive approaches outside of Way Side Liquor on Creston Road.

By the end of May, the city will start construction on a new traffic light outside of the liquor store and the gas station, at the intersection of Bolen and Walnut.

"I know that gas station is always packed every time I'm over there," says Paso Robles resident Julie McGuire.

Capital projects engineer Ditas Esperanza said at the meeting that they're waiting to start the paving for the traffic signal once summer starts to avoid the daily school traffic.

It was also announced that phase two of the project is now confirmed due to a grant. This phase includes the installation of a roundabout on Rolling Hills Road.

Charles Lundquist has lived in Paso Robles for about 40 years, and he thinks the updates are necessary since there is soon to be more congestion in the area.

"I see that they're building more stuff, I don't know what they're going to do when we get all these houses in here," says Lundquist.

The vision for Creston Road was adopted in 2018, and it's been in the works since 2024.

Funding is coming from:



Measure E-12 and J-20 funds

A Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant

A San Luis Obispo Council of Governments Transportation Grant

Sewer Enterprise Fund

"I definitely see a lot of backup traffic on Rolling Hills Road going left or right, and there's not a whole lot of visibility, too sometimes," says McGuire. "But I'm excited for them to redo it. I just hope it doesn't take two years like it did for Golden Hill Road roundabout, but I think it'll be nice to have a better flow of traffic with all of the schools and stuff."

Construction for phase 2 of the project is expected to start in the spring of 2026.