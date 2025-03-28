Morning Minute: Rodeo, housing boost, and more updates

Happy Friday! Check out the forecast you can expect this weekend.



The inaugural Spring Roundup Intercollegiate Rodeokicks off this weekend in Santa Maria, showcasing top West Coast athletes. Gates open Saturday at 5 P.M. with competition at 7 P.M., followed by a concert. Saturday’s championship matinee opens at 11 A.M. and starts at 1 P.M. Downtown Fridays Return: The 10th year of Downtown Fridays begins tonight at a new location in the Town Center West parking lot. Enjoy food trucks, live music, a kids’ zone, and nearly 70 vendors. The event runs Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. through September 26th.

Lompoc Inmate Escape: Authorities continue searching for 44-year-old Marcos Castaneda, who escaped from the Lompoc federal satellite camp. He was reported missing Thursday morning and is serving a 20-year sentence for drug charges. Anyone with informationshould contact the U.S. Marshals at 805-346-2728.

Atascadero is experiencing significant housing growth, with 307 units remaining out of the 843 required by 2028 to meet state mandates. Officials emphasize the need for economic development to support new housing, as factors like inflation, tariffs, and unreliable grant funding could pose challenges. While some residents are wary of expansion, others see steady growth as a positive step for the community’s future.

Dirt bikes and fully motorized vehicles are banned at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria, but riders continue to use trails like the Ridge Trail, causing damage. While pedal-assisted e-bikes are allowed on most trails, officials warn that fully electric vehicles disrupt the environment and pose safety risks to others. Law enforcement is working with the preserve to curb repeat offenders, who could face tickets if caught.