Morning Minute: Sewer rate hike, gang awareness forum, and Central Coast cities face rising costs

Americans are feeling less optimistic about the economy: Consumer confidence dropped for the fifth straight month, falling nearly 8 points in April to a reading of 86, the lowest since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the government will report on U.S. economic growth during the first quarter, and the Labor Department will release its latest jobs report.

Templeton Unified School District hosts Measure D Information Night: Community members are invited to learn about planned projects, financial impacts, and the use of funds at an information night today from 5:30 to 7 P.M. at Vineyard Elementary School's multi-purpose room.

Final Resilience Room pilot session at SLO Farmers Market: Cal Poly faculty and students will host the last pilot of the Resilience Room this Thursday at Downtown San Luis Obispo's Farmers Market, offering a calming space for neurodivergent individuals and planning to share their research with other local governments.

Fertility rates are falling both nationally and locally, according to the CDC and local health experts. Chronic disease epidemiologist Roxanne Archer from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says the county’s fertility rate has been steadily declining since 2007 and remains lower than state and national averages, with about 40-45 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44. This trend could strain the future workforce as the county’s population skews older, nearly 25% are 65 or older, compared to just 17% under 18. Experts point to social changes, with more women delaying childbirth into their 30s for career goals and concerns over healthcare access and environmental factors. Meanwhile, neighboring Santa Barbara County has seen a slight increase in fertility rates since 2018, with 57.7 births per 1,000 women reported in 2021.

Following a recent city council meeting, Atascadero Public Works mailed fliers explaining a proposed wastewater rate increase, its impact on bills, and how property owners can protest under Prop. 218, which requires a 45-day protest period ending June 10th. Only property owners currently connected to the sewer system, not those on private septic tanks, are eligible to protest. Public Works Analyst Ryan Betz said the rate hike is mainly due to costly state-mandated upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Santa Maria officials are hosting the second of four gang and drug awareness forums on Wednesday evening at Tommie Kunst Junior High from 6 to 8 p.m. The event aims to help parents recognize signs of drug use and gang involvement, learn about current youth trends, and receive practical tips from the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Maria-Bonita School Districton how to protect their children.