Morning Minute: SpaceX launch, firework ordnance, and new flights coming to SLO

Happy Friday, here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak today:



San Luis Obispo County is facing tough decisions about potential cuts to local programs and departments, including critical homeless services, due to reductions in state and federal funding. Reporter Dylan Foreman explored how these cuts could impact the community, with local officials emphasizing the need to rely on community partners to help maintain vital services. The county’s budget will be revisited at the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 20, ahead of formal budget hearings in June.

about potential cuts to local programs and departments, including critical homeless services, due to reductions in state and federal funding. Reporter Dylan Foreman explored how these cuts could impact the community, with local officials emphasizing the need to rely on community partners to help maintain vital services. The county’s budget will be revisited at the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 20, ahead of formal budget hearings in June. Central Coast Kayaks in Shell Beach will soon welcome a new owner. The business, which first opened in 1993, has been owned by Tom Riley since 2016. Riley says he's shifting his focus to family and new business ventures but remains optimistic about the future of the beloved kayaking company.

will soon welcome a new owner. The business, which first opened in 1993, has been owned by Tom Riley since 2016. Riley says he's shifting his focus to family and new business ventures but remains optimistic about the future of the beloved kayaking company. SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 rocket launch this morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:43 a.m. The mission will deliver 26 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. After stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. We’ll have live coverage of the launch this morning on Daybreak.

San Luis Obispo County officials have announced safety upgrades to the Lopez Project water system following last month’s boil water notice in the Five Cities area due to E. coli detection. The State Water Resources Control Board has outlined necessary improvements, requiring the county to replace corroded sampling stations, upgrade aging infrastructure, and increase routine inspections by May 30.

The Grover Beach Police Department has proposed a Social Host Ordinance that would allow law enforcement to fine property owners, renters, or hosts who permit illegal fireworks on their property, even if they aren't the ones setting them off. Aimed at curbing illegal firework use, the ordinance would impose fines of up to $1,000 per violation, with funds going toward future enforcement efforts and equipment like drones. If approved at the May 27 city council meeting, the ordinance would take effect 30 days later. Community members expressed support, citing safety concerns and the impact on pets.

Nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to Las Vegas are making a comeback, with Alaska Airlines resuming the direct route on October 4th. Tickets are already available on alaskaair.com, and airport officials are optimistic about the route’s impact on tourism, business, and local travel. Both airport and airline leaders expressed excitement about reconnecting the Central Coast to the iconic city, highlighting the route’s past popularity and future potential.