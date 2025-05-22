Morning Minute: SpaceX launch, travel surge, and Elk's Rodeo Parade prep

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories from Daybreak today.



Fire Hazard Severity Zone: The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is hosting a community forum today to go over the newly updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps released by CAL FIRE. Fire officials will explain what’s changed, answer questions, and offer tips on how residents can better prepare and protect their homes. The forum takes place at 5:30 P.M. inside the San Luis Obispo Library’s community room, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Construction update: Residents in Morro Bay can learn more today about a major bridge replacement project planned for Toro Creek along Highway 1. Caltrans says construction on the southbound side is set to begin in January of next year. The new bridge will feature modern safety updates and wider shoulders. An open house is being held tonight from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Launch today: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base today, with liftoff set for 3:03 P.M. The mission will send 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of SpaceX's ongoing effort to expand internet coverage around the world. Backup launch windows are available Friday in case of delays. We'll bring you updates as the launch window approaches.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to see a major travel surge, with Thursday projected as the busiest day for both air and road travel, according to AAA. Around 3.61 million Americans will be flying, while a staggering 39.4 million are expected to drive. Travelers are advised to leave early and prepare their vehicles, as AAA anticipates rescuing over 370,000 stranded drivers nationwide, 95,000 in California alone. Peak traffic is expected between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Travel is up 3% from last year and 5.4% from pre-pandemic levels, with Monday also expected to be a heavy travel day as vacationers return home.

The Santa Maria High School Marching Saints are preparing for their big year-end performance in the annual Elks Rodeo Parade, the only parade they participate in outside the holiday season. Band Director Samantha Bunten says the event is a fun and meaningful way for students to showcase their hard work, passion, and appreciation for the community through music. Co-drum majors Ramona Hernandez-Garcia and Angie Jimenez-Ramirez highlight the pride and energy the band brings to the parade, which will also feature the return of a color guard. The parade takes place Saturday, May 31, at 10 A.M. along Broadway and will be broadcast live on the Laff network and replayed on KSBY at 3 P.M.

Highway 166 between Guadalupe and Santa Maria is drawing concern from residents who say the stretch is increasingly dangerous, particularly near schools and busy intersections like Obispo Street. In response, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is conducting a corridor study and hosting two public workshops to gather community feedback on early-stage improvement concepts. Proposed upgrades include traffic signals, crosswalks, sidewalks, and other pedestrian safety features, though cost estimates have not yet been determined. Locals say daily congestion and risky crossings pose real safety risks, especially for young students, and emphasize the need for immediate action. The first workshop is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Hall, with a second on May 29 in Guadalupe.