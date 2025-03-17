Morning Minute: St. Patrick's Day forecast, community outreach

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone! We’re kicking off the day with some classic Irish weather... cool, rainy, and moody. Don’t worry though, the luck of the Irish is on our side! The skies are expected to clear, bringing plenty of sunshine and a whole lot of green to the Central Coast.



San Luis Obispo County Public Works will be conducting roadwork on Shell Creek Road between Shandon-San Juan Road and Truesdale Road from 8 AM to 3 PM. The road will reopen each afternoon but will remain under closure during work hours until March 21st. Increased law enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: San Luis Obispo police are ramping up patrols as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin. Doubled fines will remain in effect across SLO until Tuesday morning, when the Safety Enhancement Zone expires. The District Attorney’s Office also announced that it will not offer pre-filing misdemeanor diversion for any offenses committed during the celebrations. A Mass Casualty Declaration is already in place, helping authorities track hospital bed availability.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County recently opened its South County Sharehouse, a 33,000-square-foot facility capable of storing over 1 million pounds of food, including cold storage for fresh and frozen items. With Santa Barbara County having the second-highest poverty rate in California, demand for food assistance remains 50% higher than pre-COVID levels, and organizations like Unity Shoppe rely on the Sharehouse for expanded food distribution. The foodbank depends on donations to fully stock the facility, emphasizing that every $1 donated can provide $10 worth of food for those in need.

The Trilogy Monarch Dunes Pickleball Club held its 5th annual Trilogy Fights Childhood Cancer event in Nipomo on Sunday, raising funds for the St. Baldrick's Foundation to support pediatric cancer research. Attendees participated in raffles, auctions, and head-shaving in solidarity with children undergoing chemotherapy, with organizers expecting to exceed their $50,000 goal and reach $60,000. Over the past five years, the event has raised more than $220,000, funding 170 clinical trials and six months of research lab work.

The San Luis Obispo Girls Softball Association (SLOGSA) kicked off its 35th season on Saturday at Laguna Middle School, with over 180 young athletes taking the field. Softball Olympian and Cal Poly alum Sierra Hyland made a special appearance, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. SLOGSA, founded in 1990, focuses on building confidence, teamwork, and sportsmanship, teaching players to uplift and support each other both on and off the field.