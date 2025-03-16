Local girls softball teams kick off milestone season alongside special guest

Young athletes and their families enjoyed the sunny weather on Saturday at Laguna Middle School, where the San Luis Obispo Girls Softball Association (SLOGSA) kicked off its 35th season with a special guest.

Over 180 female players aged 5 to 15 took to the field during a full day of match-ups.

Softball Olympian and Cal Poly alum Sierra Hyland was also invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jamie Magon, the SLOGSA president, told KSBY how the players are taught to uplift each other throughout the season.

"They just really learn how to support each other and say 'good job' even if, like, there's a strikeout, and support each other. Even if you're playing in the field, you're constantly learning to back somebody up," Magon said, "I just think the amount that the kids look out for each other and learn to work as a team is amazing, and something they can take with them no matter what they end up doing in life."

SLOGSA has been around since 1990.

Organizers say the association's mission is to build confidence, teamwork, and sportsmanship among the players.