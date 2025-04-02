Morning Minute: Teacher housing, Deltopia scams & busy beavers

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 2nd, here’s a look at the top stories we’re following on Daybreak.



Cuesta College plant sale returns : Cuesta College’s 8th Annual Plant Sale is back next week, with preorders opening today. Students in the Plant Propagation and Production class have grown a variety of plants suited for local conditions, including tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, and herbs like basil, sage, and thyme. Preorders will be accepted until the 9th.

: Cuesta College’s 8th Annual Plant Sale is back next week, with preorders opening today. Students in the Plant Propagation and Production class have grown a variety of plants suited for local conditions, including tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, and herbs like basil, sage, and thyme. Preorders will be accepted until the 9th. Early warning siren tests in SLO County : Officials in San Luis Obispo County are conducting Early Warning Siren System tests today. Residents in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone—from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, including the Five Cities area and Avila Bay—may hear low-volume "growl" tests. These routine checks ensure the system's readiness in an emergency and do not require public action.

: Officials in San Luis Obispo County are conducting Early Warning Siren System tests today. Residents in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone—from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, including the Five Cities area and Avila Bay—may hear low-volume "growl" tests. These routine checks ensure the system's readiness in an emergency and do not require public action. Santa Maria offers water-saving rebates: Santa Maria is continuing its Smart Landscape Rebate Program to help residents save water. The program covers part of the cost for pre-approved designs that replace water-heavy landscapes with water-wise plants and irrigation systems. Applicants must save receipts and invoices as part of the process.

San Luis Obispo County is working on an affordable housing project for teachers near Cuesta College to help school districts recruit and retain educators. While some, like special education teacher Michelle Dornish, believe it could benefit new teachers struggling with high living costs, others argue that school districts should focus solely on education. The project, which repurposes former classrooms into housing units, is considered a pilot program, with plans to seek county approval and potentially break ground this fall.

With Deltopia weekend approaching, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam involving prepaid tickets for illegal parties in Isla Vista. Local laws prohibit ticketed entry to social gatherings, meaning these events could be shut down, and buyers likely won’t get refunds. Officials are also tracking fraudulent event listings on party apps and will monitor gatherings throughout the weekend.

Beavers play a crucial role in protecting California’s landscape by helping to manage drought, wildfires, and flooding through their dam-building activities. The SLO Beaver Brigade educates the community on these benefits and monitors beaver habitats along the Salinas River, where their dams create resilient ecosystems. Their annual Beaver Festival will take place on April 12 at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.