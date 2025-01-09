Morning Minute: Team coverage of the Los Angeles fires

This Thursday, we’re bringing you the latest developments on the fires raging through Los Angeles, including local impacts, and how first responders are stepping up to help. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie is tracking what today's forecast could mean for firefighting efforts and our local area.

Community Reporter Karson Wells tells us about how businesses in San Luis Obispo are helping evacuees. As wildfires sweep through Southern California, evacuees like Ellen and Al Main are finding refuge in SLO, where hotels like the Peach Tree Inn are offering discounted rates. The Mains, regulars at the Peach Tree, are staying in their favorite room and keeping hopeful as their home remains unaffected for now. Other local hotels, including the Apple Farm Inn and Hotel San Luis Obispo, are also stepping up with discounts and waived fees to support displaced families during this crisis.

The Pacific Palisades fire has left the community in ruins.Community Reporter Juliet Lamar spoke with residents like Denise Desanis, who returned to find her home reduced to ashes. John Kohl, who flew home early from Idaho, says his fortunate timing saved his cat, Tiger, though his house was lost. The fire has ravaged homes, businesses, and landmarks, leaving neighbors grappling with heartbreak and the shock of sudden devastation.

Finally, a heartfelt thank you goes out to the brave first responders who have jumped into action to support our neighbors in Southern California. Community Reporter Sophia Villalba tells us fire agencies across the Central Coast, including CAL FIRE SLO, the Santa Maria Fire Department , and Morro Bay Fire, have sent crews to Southern California to assist with the wildfires. Despite deploying multiple engines and personnel, local departments are balancing resources to ensure San Luis Obispo County remains protected. The Santa Maria Fire Department also sent teams, with one crew rescuing a bedridden woman from a burning home, while firefighters statewide and even from Oregon are stepping in to support California’s efforts.