Morning Minute: Top stories from Daybreak

Apple Farm Restaurant in San Luis Obispo Temporarily Closes: The beloved Apple Farm Restaurant has announced a temporary closure as it undergoes renovations for an "exciting new chapter." Officials say the restaurant, an extension of the Apple Farm Inn, is set to reopen on May 1 of next year.

Public Forum on Fire Hazard Map Tonight: The city's Fire and Emergency Services department is hosting a public forum at 6 P.M. to discuss the fire hazard map and areas at increased risk for wildfires. Community members and developers can learn more about the map and ask questions about its impact on future projects.

Highway 46 Repairs Underway: Drivers should expect traffic delays along Highway 46 as a new round of repairs begins this week. A $2.1 billion investment is being allocated to projects statewide, including improvements in Cambria. More details are available in Sophia Villalba's report on KSBY.com.

The Los Osos Community Services District board is considering a water rate increase over the next three years, with options of a 3% or 4% annual inflation rate. Residents, especially those on fixed incomes, have voiced concerns about the rising costs, which would raise the base fee from $75 to $80 by 2028 and increase tiered usage rates. If a majority of residents formally protest before June under Prop 218, the rate hike will not take effect.

Local high school seniors from San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties competed in the 33rd annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular at Allan Hancock College. The event, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley, raised funds for youth sports and scholarships while giving players a memorable final high school game. Students from Nipomo's New Tech High School also contributed by designing graphics and live-streaming the games.

Feeling lucky? The most recent Powerball Jackpot: $526.5 million! Dylan and I give you all the details below. Tell us... what would you do with the money?