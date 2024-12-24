Morning Minute: Travel delays, how to recycle your tree, and Santa exclusive

Merry Christmas Eve, everyone! While the weather is still serving up some impressive waves along our coast, word has it the skies will clear just in time for Santa's journey tonight. I even got to meet with him before he took off, check it out:

Shannon takes you behind the scenes for a day in the life of Santa Claus

Pupping season is underway at Piedras Blancas, with the first seal pup, “Winter,” born two weeks ago. Visitors are flocking to see the adorable pups, with births expected to continue through February at this major mainland rookery. Also, the pups are safe despite recent high waves.

Once the holidays are over, that Christmas tree can still spread some cheer! In Northern San Luis Obispo County, options include adding it to a burn pile (with permits), arranging free pick-up through waste services, or recycling it at a landfill. For a greener touch, use it as mulch or a wildlife habitat. Some have even turned leftover trees into gifts—like a local farmer and community member who donated trees to families in need, bringing joy to kids who might not have had one otherwise.

The Central Coast chapter of Guitars for Veterans is helping veterans heal through music, offering free lessons to improve PTSD and depression symptoms. Despite high demand with over 50 veterans signed up, the group urgently needs more guitars and instructors. To support the program, contact Ernie Martinez at ernie8169@comcast.net or (805) 331-6207.

This major travel day hit turbulence as American Airlines faced a "technical issue" that temporarily grounded flights nationwide. The FAA announced the issue early this morning, but the ground stop was quickly lifted. While American Airlines assured passengers their safety was the top priority, the exact cause remains unclear. This comes months after a global tech outage disrupted airlines due to a software bug.

