Morning Minute: Water supply, fire training, recalls

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 20th, and we’re in for a gorgeous day ahead. Here are some of the top stories you need to know this morning:



Ford re-recalls more than 50,000 Vehicles: Ford is issuing a re-recall after discovering that previous repairs weren’t done correctly. The affected models include the Explorer, Edge, Lincoln, Bronco Sport, Maverick, F-250, and F-350. Issues range from blank or distorted rearview cameras to faulty battery warnings.

Ford is issuing a re-recall after discovering that previous repairs weren’t done correctly. The affected models include the Explorer, Edge, Lincoln, Bronco Sport, Maverick, F-250, and F-350. Issues range from blank or distorted rearview cameras to faulty battery warnings. Shooting in Isla Vista: A young woman was shot late last night on El Colegio Road near the Santa Ynez Tunnel around 10:30 P.M. She was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Authorities are still investigating whether she was a student and who else may have been involved.

A young woman was shot late last night on El Colegio Road near the Santa Ynez Tunnel around 10:30 P.M. She was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Authorities are still investigating whether she was a student and who else may have been involved. Second measles case confirmed in Fresno County: Health officials have identified a second measles case in Fresno County, linked to a previously confirmed case. The unvaccinated adult had visited a local grocery store last week. While the risk to the public remains low, measles symptoms can take up to three weeks to appear and are contagious for four days before a rash develops. Those who are vaccinated are considered protected.

The Pismo Beach City Council passed two resolutions to apply for state-funded loans for the Central Coast Blue Project, which aims to create a new water supply for the Five Cities area. With Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach pulling out, Pismo Beach is now the sole participant and is exploring lower-interest financing options. While the project remains in the planning stages, some Grover Beach residents voiced opposition, citing concerns about infrastructure impacts and a lack of outreach.

Firefighters in Arroyo Grande are undergoing intensive training this week at a donated home off Corralitos Road, practicing critical skills for fighting structure fires. The property provides a realistic setting with rural challenges like long driveways and limited water supply, helping crews prepare for real emergencies. Training includes ladder work, hose deployment, fire suppression, and firefighter rescue drills, with the exercises wrapping up on Friday.

Students at Atascadero High School are preparing to bring The Aristocats Kids to life with jazzy tunes and lively dances at the Black Box Theater starting March 28. The heartwarming and humorous musical promises fun for all ages, and 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Woods Humane Society to support homeless animals. Performances run on March 28, 29, April 4, and 5, with tickets available online.

Tune in: Morro Bay’s own Matt Warren is stepping into the spotlight on the newest season of Farmer Wants a Wife, premiering tonight on FOX. He plays a key role in his family’s business, Shanley Farms, where they cultivate avocados and exotic fruits. Check out part of my interview with him below.