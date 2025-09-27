California updates COVID-19 vaccine guidance after CDC panel decision

Guidelines are rolling out in California following recent federal recommendations on COVID-19 vaccinations.

One San Luis Obispo resident says he’s received the vaccine multiple times, even prior to the new recommendations.

“I had been having the shot before that," said Jim Crawford.

The newly appointed CDC panel no longer recommends the vaccine to certain groups, instead stating it’s a personal choice, putting the public health responsibility back on the states.

“I don’t think there should be any restrictions on vaccines," said Marvin Sonsa, Morro Bay resident.

The California Department of Public Health recommends that anyone who wants protection from the COVID-19 virus receive the updated vaccine, including children as young as six months, and especially adults over the age of 65, those with certain risk factors and anyone who is pregnant.

In San Luis Obispo County, some residents say there are fewer options following the recent closure of Rite Aid pharmacies.

“Now I am associated with CVS but then I had Rite Aid, which went out of business. But I was getting the shots through Rite Aid without a problem,” Crawford said.

Currently, if you meet the requirements, you can receive a COVID-19 vaccination without a prescription.

A Walgreens spokesperson says their stores offer the vaccine to people 3 years or older with no prescription required. CVS offers the vaccine for people as young as 18 months.

You can also get the shot at some local grocery store pharmacies.

To check your COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, click here.