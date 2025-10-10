Pets of week Mowgli and Odis are looking for their forever homes

Every week we feature available animals from across the Central Coast. Today we have two sweet boys to introduce you to!

First up is Mowgli from the Woods Humane Society. He is just 11-months-old and is ready to explore the world. This shepherd mix is already 70 pounds, so is bound to be a big one. You can meet him at the shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Click here to meet Mowgli and the other available animals at Woods Humane Society!

Turning our attention just down the road to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, this is Odis.

He is a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever mix, who has been looking for his forever home since May when he was surrendered to the shelter after his family lost their home. He quickly became a staff favorite, showing off his sweet and social personality. He knows basic commands, does well on a leash and is good with other dogs.

Click here to meet Odis from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter!