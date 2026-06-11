32 recruits graduate from Hancock’s Law Enforcement Academy

Thirty-two recruits are stepping into new careers as peace officers after graduating from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy on June 10. The ceremony was held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc and marked the culmination of more than 872 hours of intensive training for Class #26-131.

All graduates have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.

Arroyo Grande Police Chief David Culver congratulated the recruits, reminding them their journey is just beginning.

“This is the end of your academic training here at the academy, but your career and your training are far from over,” Culver said. “The real work is just beginning.”

During their time at the academy, recruits received instruction in community policing, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, emergency vehicle operations, and other key skills.

Class valedictorian Albert Unger, now a San Luis Obispo Police Department officer, reflected on the camaraderie formed during training.

“While our academy journey may be ending, the relationships we built here do not end today,” Unger said. “Though we may serve in different cities and wear different patches, we will always share the bond of Class 131.”

The other academy’s graduates will be employed by the Paso Robles, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria police departments, as well as the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s offices.

Graduates of Class #26-131:

Joshua Barretto, Keaton Biallas, Taylor Burns, Jared Carlock, Noah Cervantes, Raymond Chavez, Jessica Dever, Deyana Dominguez, Arturo Fernandez, Elias Flores, Luke Gardner, Ariel Gomez, Carlos Guerrero, Christopher Haag, Rayce Henderson, Ruben Hernandez, Shane Davis Johnson, Kyle Kammer, Andrew Kyle, Harai Leon, Seth Lum, Roman Magana, Ruben Perez, Jonathan Ramos, Daniel Raymond, Isaiah Renteria, Antonio Reynoso, Carlos Rodriguez, Flavio Rodriguez, Anthony Sifuentes, Octavio Silva, and Albert Unger.

