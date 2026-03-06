58 chickens seized in Lompoc during cockfighting investigation

Officers recently seized 58 chickens at a property in Lompoc as part of a cockfighting investigation, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The birds were found when investigators served a search warrant at a location in the 3000 block of Avena Road.

Officials say many of the birds showed physical signs consistent with cockfighting, such as removed combs and wattles, trimmed natural spurs, and wounds that were healing.

Investigators also served a search warrant at a property in the 800 block of East Pine Avenue, where officials say they found sharp blades known as “slashers” or “navajas” that are attached to birds during fights. Several chickens were also reportedly found living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Items seized during a cockfighting investigation in Lompoc.

According to Animal Services, no arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with information related to cockfighting activity in the Lompoc area or elsewhere in Santa Barbara County to call 833-422-8413 or submit information online at www.sbcanimalservices.org.